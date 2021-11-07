Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alimera Sciences, Inc., based in Alpharetta, Georgia, is a biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development and commercialization of prescription ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. The Company is presently focused on diseases affecting the back of the eye, or retina because it believes these diseases are not well treated with current therapies and represent a significant market opportunity. Its product candidate Iluvien(R) is an intravitreal insert containing fluocinolone acetonide, a non-proprietary corticosteroid with demonstrated efficacy in the treatment of ocular disease. Iluvien is in development for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). DME is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and can lead to severe vision loss and blindness. “

ALIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences from $16.50 to $14.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Alimera Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.57. Alimera Sciences has a 52-week low of $3.94 and a 52-week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.44 million, a P/E ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.08). Alimera Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alimera Sciences will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Alimera Sciences news, Director James R. Largent acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Eiswirth, Jr. acquired 28,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $124,622.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 43,005 shares of company stock worth $188,122. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $114,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alimera Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alimera Sciences by 57.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

