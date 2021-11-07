Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Shares Gap Up to $59.73

Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $59.73, but opened at $63.50. Alpha Metallurgical Resources shares last traded at $60.99, with a volume of 2,186 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($1.02). Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 324.63% and a net margin of 9.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.75) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc will post 20.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc (NYSE:AMR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 160,843 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.87% of Alpha Metallurgical Resources worth $8,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the provision of met and thermal coal. The firm operates through the following business segments: Met, CAPP-Thermal, and All Other. The Met segment consists of met coal mines, including Deep Mine 41, Road Fork 52, Black Eagle, and Lynn Branch.

