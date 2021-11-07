Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Alphatec updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,346,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $9.26 and a 12-month high of $19.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.06.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,532. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In the last quarter, insiders acquired 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Alphatec stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,286 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.13% of Alphatec worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

