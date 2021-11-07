Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.27 Million

Brokerages expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to post $8.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $9.18 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.45 million. Alpine Income Property Trust posted sales of $5.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $28.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.76 million to $29.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $38.75 million, with estimates ranging from $33.00 million to $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Income Property Trust.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research set a $19.25 price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 3.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 17.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 146,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINE opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $212.27 million, a P/E ratio of 110.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.56 and its 200-day moving average is $18.70. Alpine Income Property Trust has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $20.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.93%.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

