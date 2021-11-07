Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the software’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.87% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Altair Engineering from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altair Engineering in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.17.

Get Altair Engineering alerts:

NASDAQ ALTR opened at $79.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of -998.75 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.82 and its 200 day moving average is $69.43. Altair Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $45.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.10. Altair Engineering had a positive return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The business had revenue of $121.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Altair Engineering news, major shareholder George J. Christ sold 44,514 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,149,810.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 492,205 shares of company stock worth $36,460,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.26% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RE Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 2.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 101,177 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,975,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,150 shares of the software’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Altair Engineering by 28.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 136,223 shares of the software’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after buying an additional 30,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 41.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,470 shares of the software’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after purchasing an additional 21,191 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 1.1% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,325,859 shares of the software’s stock valued at $160,345,000 after purchasing an additional 25,980 shares during the period. 58.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Altair Engineering

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products; as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Altair Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altair Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.