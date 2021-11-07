Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Price Target Cut to $23.00

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $23.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 27.35% from the company’s previous close.

ATUS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Altice USA from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Altice USA to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

ATUS stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Altice USA has a twelve month low of $16.07 and a twelve month high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.61.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.52%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $62,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $193,890. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Altice USA by 45.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after acquiring an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Altice USA in the second quarter worth about $1,208,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,405,000 after acquiring an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its position in Altice USA by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 49,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in Altice USA by 718.8% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 115,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after acquiring an additional 101,451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.68% of the company’s stock.

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

