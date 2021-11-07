Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after buying an additional 2,842,983 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after buying an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $83.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

