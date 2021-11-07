Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.580-$4.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Altria Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.13.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15. The company has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group has a 1 year low of $37.07 and a 1 year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 243.24%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

