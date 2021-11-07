Amalgamated Bank Acquires 1,837 Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors own 87.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bill.com from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.06.

Shares of BILL opened at $334.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.19 and a one year high of $343.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.81 and a beta of 2.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $286.31 and a 200 day moving average of $215.36.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 7.67% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The company had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bill.com news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 215,450 shares of company stock valued at $58,595,643 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

