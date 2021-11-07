Amalgamated Bank Acquires 71,225 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 473.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,225 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEN. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 12.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,241 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,841,198 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $84,091,000 after purchasing an additional 18,567 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 13.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 150,808 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,752 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 460,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.86 per share, with a total value of $4,999,998.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Resources stock opened at $35.88 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.22 and a 1 year high of $38.27. The firm has a market cap of $18.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.50 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

