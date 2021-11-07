Amalgamated Bank Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 45.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,813 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Workday by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $289.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a PE ratio of -1,610.58, a PEG ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.86 and a 12 month high of $292.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $270.93 and a 200-day moving average of $248.34.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Workday in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.96.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total transaction of $159,348.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 298,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.13, for a total value of $75,009,517.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 604,251 shares of company stock valued at $158,419,305. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

