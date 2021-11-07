Amalgamated Bank Has $3.18 Million Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 547.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,216 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 98,266 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 56.8% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 55,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 9.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 853,028 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $21,608,000 after purchasing an additional 74,769 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 492,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,936 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 182,932 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,256,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,018,969,000 after purchasing an additional 280,693 shares during the last quarter. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 20,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $626,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $173,982.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,110 shares of company stock valued at $1,433,539 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR stock opened at $31.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.67. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.77.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.78%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

