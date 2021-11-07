Amalgamated Bank Purchases 12,780 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 462.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,780 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SAFM. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after acquiring an additional 163,503 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 188.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 156,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,933,000 after acquiring an additional 145,408 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 776,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,909,000 after acquiring an additional 88,137 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,806,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,606,000 after purchasing an additional 64,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $188.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.80. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.55 and a twelve month high of $200.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.66.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 20.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Consumer Edge raised Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanderson Farms currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

