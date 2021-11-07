Amalgamated Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 259.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 10,324 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Saia were worth $2,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in Saia by 80.1% in the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 421,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $88,393,000 after acquiring an additional 187,714 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Saia by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 239,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,339,000 after purchasing an additional 122,048 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Saia by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 588,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,281,000 after purchasing an additional 115,342 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Saia by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,162,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $872,101,000 after purchasing an additional 106,599 shares during the period.

Get Saia alerts:

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $342.87 on Friday. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.86 and a 52 week high of $359.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $237.17.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $616.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.83 million. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. Saia’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.27, for a total value of $346,702.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick J. Holzgrefe III sold 1,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.50, for a total transaction of $397,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Saia from $280.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America raised Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Saia from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.57.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.