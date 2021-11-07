AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $42.97, but opened at $49.88. AMC Networks shares last traded at $49.16, with a volume of 1,224 shares traded.

The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.89.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in AMC Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.64.

AMC Networks Company Profile (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

