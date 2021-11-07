Ameresco, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:AMRC)

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ameresco in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. William Blair also issued estimates for Ameresco’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Ameresco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Ameresco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Ameresco from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.30.

Shares of NYSE AMRC opened at $97.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 76.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.88.

In other Ameresco news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $55,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Lauren Todd sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total value of $202,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 276,837 shares of company stock worth $20,896,696 in the last 90 days. 55.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRC. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 265.8% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,358,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,210,000 after purchasing an additional 987,162 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 853,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,534,000 after purchasing an additional 360,920 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1,860.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 348,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 330,480 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 390,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,977,000 after purchasing an additional 235,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Ameresco by 854.3% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 208,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after purchasing an additional 186,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.18% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

