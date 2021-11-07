American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,828 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in American Campus Communities were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ACC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in American Campus Communities by 585.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACC opened at $54.03 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 415.62, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 0.55%. The firm had revenue of $228.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,446.15%.

ACC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of American Campus Communities in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.22.

In other news, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 12,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total value of $642,640.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James E. Wilhelm III sold 5,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total transaction of $296,995.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to location with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

