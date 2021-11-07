American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.85-5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.98. American Electric Power also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.850-$5.050 EPS.

AEP stock opened at $85.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power has a 1 year low of $74.80 and a 1 year high of $94.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.20.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.80%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.88 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.27.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total value of $171,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $537,999. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Electric Power stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,831 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.23% of American Electric Power worth $521,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

