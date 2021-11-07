American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.32 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $2.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 31.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $142.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.44 and a 200-day moving average of $130.24. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. American Financial Group has a 52-week low of $77.05 and a 52-week high of $145.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,494,989 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $685,335,000 after buying an additional 188,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in American Financial Group by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,785,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $347,402,000 after buying an additional 91,290 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,380,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $172,139,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth $131,014,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in American Financial Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 900,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian S. Hertzman sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $413,479.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,526.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,767 shares of company stock worth $3,896,188 in the last quarter. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.29%.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

