American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Stock Rating Lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $177.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $191.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. US Capital Advisors cut American Water Works from an overweight rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America cut American Water Works from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on American Water Works from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Argus raised American Water Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC cut American Water Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $180.88.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $169.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works has a fifty-two week low of $131.01 and a fifty-two week high of $189.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that American Water Works will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

