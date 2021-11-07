Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.150-$1.200 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:COLD traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.42. 3,475,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,354,161. Americold Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.88 and a twelve month high of $40.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.13 and a 200 day moving average of $36.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -98.06, a PEG ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.23.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COLD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut Americold Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut Americold Realty Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Americold Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,216,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 328,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.47% of Americold Realty Trust worth $46,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

