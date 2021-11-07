AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insider John Wesley Hardin Sells 27,750 Shares

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) insider John Wesley Hardin sold 27,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $3,885,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.96 and a 12 month high of $143.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day moving average of $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32.

Get AMETEK alerts:

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AME. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.43.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Recommended Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.