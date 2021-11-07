AMETEK, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.
AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
Shares of AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.
In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
About AMETEK
AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.
