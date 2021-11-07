AMETEK, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:AME)

AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Friday, December 24th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%.

AMETEK has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. AMETEK has a payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMETEK to earn $5.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Shares of AME opened at $140.94 on Friday. AMETEK has a 1-year low of $106.96 and a 1-year high of $143.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.78 and a 200 day moving average of $133.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on AME shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.43.

In other news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 5,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.28, for a total transaction of $682,564.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,657 shares of company stock valued at $11,808,722. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

