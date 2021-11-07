AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.43.

Shares of AME stock opened at $140.94 on Wednesday. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $106.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.22. The stock has a market cap of $32.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.08. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.05%.

In related news, Director Ruby R. Chandy sold 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $270,798.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,657 shares of company stock worth $11,808,722 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

