Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,294 shares during the period. Amgen accounts for 1.8% of Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $58,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 82.3% during the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $213.77 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.47 and a twelve month high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $213.49 and a 200-day moving average of $231.55. The firm has a market cap of $120.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.50%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.81.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

