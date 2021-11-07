Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) Receives $7.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:AMRX opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average of $5.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.35. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.90 and a 52-week high of $7.45.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $528.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.08 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 61.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMRX. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.94% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

