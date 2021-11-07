Amundi Buys New Shares in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Amundi bought a new stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 42,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Agree Realty by 4.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 3.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Agree Realty by 5.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE ADC opened at $70.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.28 and a beta of 0.38. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $61.27 and a 52 week high of $75.95.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. Agree Realty had a net margin of 35.30% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a $0.227 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 154.55%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.06 per share, for a total transaction of $402,360.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joey Agree bought 3,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.56 per share, with a total value of $247,945.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 30,443 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,283. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ADC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.53.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

