Amundi Makes New $2.19 Million Investment in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Amundi acquired a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 64,983 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,186,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after buying an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 105,082 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 8,142 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gap by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,534 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gap in the 1st quarter valued at about $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GPS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of The Gap from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of The Gap in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Gap from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:GPS opened at $24.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $28.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.67. The Gap, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $37.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Gap, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

