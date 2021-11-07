Amundi Makes New $3.58 Million Investment in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Amundi acquired a new position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,669 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,000. Amundi owned 0.23% of Primoris Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 138.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Primoris Services by 3,919.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 5,095 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Primoris Services stock opened at $28.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.17 and its 200 day moving average is $28.58. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $19.71 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

In related news, Director Terry D. Mccallister acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $106,364.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Pipeline, Utilities, Transmission, and Civil. The Power segment comprises full engineering, procurement, and construction project delivery; turnkey construction; retrofits; upgrades; repairs; outages; and maintenance petroleum, petrochemical, water, and other industries.

