Amundi Purchases Shares of 22,629 The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Amundi purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,068,000. Amundi owned 0.06% of The Hanover Insurance Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jane D. Carlin sold 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $139,806.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.69, for a total value of $703,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,239,271.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $125.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.00. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.93 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.24. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on THG. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

