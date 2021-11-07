Amundi Takes Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 88,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,935,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 35.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $167,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $222,000. 99.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AKR stock opened at $23.10 on Friday. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 545.50%.

In other news, Director Lorrence T. Kellar sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $51,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,679.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.53, for a total value of $215,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $438,760 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Acadia Realty Trust Company Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

