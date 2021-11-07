Analysts Anticipate AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to Announce -$0.07 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). AquaBounty Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.14) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.19). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.66% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AQB shares. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Roth Capital started coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AquaBounty Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AquaBounty Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

Shares of AQB traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.73. 2,279,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,648. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.94 million, a PE ratio of -10.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 175.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,767,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398,677 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 3,153.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 853,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,574,000 after purchasing an additional 827,129 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AquaBounty Technologies by 90.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 946,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 448,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,582,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies by 207.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 338,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 228,269 shares during the last quarter. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.