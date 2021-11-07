Analysts Anticipate Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $190.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) to report sales of $190.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Avanos Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $190.60 million to $190.70 million. Avanos Medical reported sales of $185.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Avanos Medical will report full-year sales of $741.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $740.81 million to $741.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $779.29 million, with estimates ranging from $773.78 million to $782.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avanos Medical.

Get Avanos Medical alerts:

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS traded up $1.00 on Thursday, reaching $35.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,050. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Avanos Medical has a twelve month low of $29.68 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -31.84 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average of $36.63.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth about $222,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new stake in Avanos Medical during the third quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Avanos Medical Company Profile

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avanos Medical (AVNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avanos Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avanos Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.