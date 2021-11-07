Analysts Anticipate Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.10 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) will announce sales of $90.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.10 million to $127.09 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year sales of $601.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $431.88 million to $782.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $572.91 million, with estimates ranging from $212.40 million to $848.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Galapagos.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million.

GLPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James set a $65.80 price objective on shares of Galapagos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.42.

NASDAQ GLPG traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $54.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 181,192. Galapagos has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $129.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.38 and its 200 day moving average is $63.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 46.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,834,743 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $141,184,000 after purchasing an additional 583,642 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Galapagos by 53.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 712,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,060,000 after acquiring an additional 246,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 565.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 407,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,050,000 after acquiring an additional 346,013 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Galapagos by 656.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,050,000 after acquiring an additional 225,710 shares during the period. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter worth about $17,800,000. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

