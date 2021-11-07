Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to Announce $0.14 EPS

Analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) will report $0.14 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. Rollins reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year earnings of $0.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Rollins had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rollins has a 1 year low of $31.44 and a 1 year high of $43.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.37. The company has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Rollins in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in Rollins by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.68% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

