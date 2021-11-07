Analysts Anticipate UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to Post $2.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) to announce earnings per share of $2.15 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.10. UniFirst reported earnings per share of $2.20 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full year earnings of $7.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.61 to $7.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.32 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.02). UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd.

In other UniFirst news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,755.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of UniFirst by 692.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of UniFirst by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UniFirst stock traded up $5.15 on Tuesday, hitting $207.55. The stock had a trading volume of 39,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,262. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.72 and a 200 day moving average of $220.10. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $171.56 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a boost from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.59%.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

