Analysts Expect Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $24.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) will announce $24.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Atara Biotherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.87 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.00 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Atara Biotherapeutics will report full year sales of $44.75 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.16 million to $62.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $52.39 million, with estimates ranging from $18.80 million to $77.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Atara Biotherapeutics.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.02. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.92) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $103,034.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,244.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 13,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $260,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,814 shares of company stock valued at $804,757. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 25.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 250,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after acquiring an additional 51,527 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 43.9% in the third quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 105,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 32,044 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Atara Biotherapeutics by 0.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,509,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,024,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at $197,000.

ATRA stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.17. The company had a trading volume of 872,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,946. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.67. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.81 and a 1-year high of $28.20.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

