Analysts Expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.60 Billion

Equities analysts expect Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) to post sales of $5.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Baker Hughes’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.49 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.88 billion. Baker Hughes reported sales of $5.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Baker Hughes will report full year sales of $20.65 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.51 billion to $21.13 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $22.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Baker Hughes.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 1.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.74.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of 107.83 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baker Hughes has a 52 week low of $15.35 and a 52 week high of $27.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 313.04%.

In other news, CFO Brian Worrell sold 29,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $729,511.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 47,380,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,184,524,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,546,970 shares of company stock worth $1,188,602,766 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 195.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

