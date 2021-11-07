Analysts Expect Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Chemomab Therapeutics’ earnings. Chemomab Therapeutics reported earnings of ($5.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 99.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemomab Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to ($0.07). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemomab Therapeutics.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Chemomab Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ CMMB opened at $9.76 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.46 and a 52 week high of $168.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57. The firm has a market cap of $111.26 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $608,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics by 389.3% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 40,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $837,000. 27.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

