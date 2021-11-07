Analysts Expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.00 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce $33.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.62 billion. Facebook reported sales of $28.07 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Facebook from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.00.

Shares of FB opened at $341.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $346.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.92. The stock has a market cap of $961.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.94, for a total value of $87,227.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.79, for a total transaction of $27,811,767.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,347,029 shares of company stock worth $827,781,371. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

