Analysts Expect Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) Will Post Earnings of -$11.47 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) will announce earnings of ($11.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Nabors Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($9.77) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($14.11). Nabors Industries posted earnings of ($23.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will report full-year earnings of ($60.63) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($66.05) to ($54.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($31.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($32.62) to ($29.59). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Nabors Industries.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). The business had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.63 million. Nabors Industries had a negative return on equity of 51.87% and a negative net margin of 29.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($22.81) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nabors Industries in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBR. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Nabors Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 559.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nabors Industries by 12,483.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabors Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nabors Industries stock opened at $102.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average of $95.74. The firm has a market cap of $845.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 3.44. Nabors Industries has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

