Analysts Expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to Post $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Quantum.

Get Quantum alerts:

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $419.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $6.61. Quantum has a 52 week low of $4.56 and a 52 week high of $9.47.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 136,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,399.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,927 shares of company stock valued at $491,901 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 643.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 723,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 626,099 shares during the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quantum in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 443,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,690,000 after purchasing an additional 101,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Quantum by 936.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 236,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quantum (QMCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quantum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.