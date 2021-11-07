Analysts Expect Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $113.67 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) will report $113.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Skillz’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.44 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.80 million. Skillz reported sales of $67.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Skillz will report full year sales of $390.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $388.10 million to $392.58 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $547.56 million, with estimates ranging from $489.70 million to $590.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Skillz.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.03).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skillz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Skillz from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Skillz in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skillz has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.41.

In other Skillz news, CTO Miriam Aguirre sold 439,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $4,543,716.54. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,259,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,918.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 792,871 shares of company stock worth $8,579,578. 27.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 3,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Skillz by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Skillz stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 14,107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,806,437. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average is $14.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 0.76. Skillz has a twelve month low of $7.97 and a twelve month high of $46.30.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

