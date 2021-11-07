Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Posted by on Nov 7th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report $51.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sprout Social (SPT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.