Analysts Expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) to report $51.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprout Social’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $51.30 million and the lowest is $51.20 million. Sprout Social reported sales of $37.35 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprout Social will report full-year sales of $185.85 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $185.79 million to $185.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $243.45 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $245.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sprout Social.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $104.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $112.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

NASDAQ SPT opened at $125.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -271.89 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $125.61 and its 200 day moving average is $97.93. Sprout Social has a fifty-two week low of $41.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.42.

In other news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,283 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.70, for a total value of $171,537.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total value of $690,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 179,698 shares of company stock worth $21,876,546. Insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 7.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sprout Social by 76.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 3.6% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 28,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,566,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Sprout Social by 224.5% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

