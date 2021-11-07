Analysts Offer Predictions for DURECT Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRRX)

DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) – Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for DURECT in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DURECT had a negative net margin of 280.15% and a negative return on equity of 58.72%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

NASDAQ:DRRX opened at $1.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 11.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $284.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.15. DURECT has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $2.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRRX. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 49.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 10,849 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in DURECT by 144.5% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,680 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 16,952 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the second quarter worth about $50,000. 51.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corp. focuses in advancing novel and potentially lifesaving investigational therapies derived from its Epigenetic Regulator Program. Its pipeline is called DUR-928, an endogenous sulfated oxysterol and an epigenetic regulator. The company was founded by James E. Brown and Felix Theeuwes on February 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Cupertino, CA.

