Analysts Set Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) Price Target at $19.50

Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dream Finders Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

NASDAQ:DFH opened at $16.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.03. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $15.25 and a 12-month high of $36.60.

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $365.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.67 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dream Finders Homes will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Omaha Corp Boston sold 26,725 shares of Dream Finders Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $521,939.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,289,720 shares of company stock worth $23,166,753. Company insiders own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dream Finders Homes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 102,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

