Analysts Set Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Target Price at $16.14

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOLS. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Evolus from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Evolus in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

In other news, major shareholder Alphaeon 1 Llc sold 2,597,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total transaction of $24,676,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,064,871 shares in the company, valued at $57,616,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Medytox Inc. acquired 48,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, with a total value of $506,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,112,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,109,605.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 137,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,470,460 and have sold 2,762,335 shares valued at $26,455,493. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOLS. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Evolus in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 59.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 100.0% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.74% of the company’s stock.

EOLS traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.54. The stock had a trading volume of 416,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,619. The stock has a market cap of $419.07 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.34. Evolus has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $17.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.23 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 162.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.33%. The firm had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Evolus will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

