Analysts Set Expectations for Varonis Systems, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Varonis Systems in a report released on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.74) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.82). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Varonis Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.45 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.93% and a negative return on equity of 21.38%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

VRNS has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $62.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -57.09 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Varonis Systems has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $75.33.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 10,809 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $789,165.09. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,320,494.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yakov Faitelson sold 31,072 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total transaction of $2,269,188.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,957,415.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,085 shares of company stock worth $13,987,408 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Varonis Systems by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

