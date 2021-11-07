Analysts Set Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) Price Target at $17.60

Shares of Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:FRLN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.60.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FRLN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Freeline Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Freeline Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRLN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Freeline Therapeutics by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeline Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $163,000. 31.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FRLN opened at $3.18 on Thursday. Freeline Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $18.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day moving average of $6.70.

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.19). On average, equities analysts expect that Freeline Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is FLT180a, a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 dose-finding clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B.

