Analysts Set Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) Price Target at $5.33

Shares of Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.33.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSS. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$5.50 price target on shares of Golden Star Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Scotiabank downgraded Golden Star Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Golden Star Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 31.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 44.8% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 22,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 7.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 99,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 7,207 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Golden Star Resources by 135.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Star Resources stock opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.32 million, a P/E ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 1.02. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61.

About Golden Star Resources

Golden Star Resources Ltd. engages in gold mining and exploration activities. It owns and operates the Wassa and Prestea mines situated in Ghana. The firm also operates through the following segments: Wassa, Bogoso or Prestea, Other, and Corporate. The company was founded by David A. Fennell on May 15, 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

